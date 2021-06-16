India’s trade deficit narrowed sharply in May and the drop in imports was the main reason. Almost all of the sharp fall in imports was due to the $5.6 billion sequential plunge in gold imports. This fall reflects the impact on retail demand for gold due to widespread lockdowns in May.

“After the huge inventory build-up in Feb-April 2021, the impact of the lockdowns on retail demand led to a sharp slowdown in gold imports," wrote analysts at Icra Ltd in a note. Recall that in 2020, gold imports had crashed in April and May owing to the stringent nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the pandemic. Gold imports were just $2.8 million in April and $76 million in May last year against a monthly average of $2.3 billion in FY20. Both these months were under stringent nationwide lockdown.

This time, lockdowns were initially regional and in just a handful of states in April. However, with the pandemic’s second wave hitting hard, most states in India had restricted mobility during May. While restrictions this time around were not as onerous as last year, non-essential purchases were heavily restricted in most parts of India. Ergo, retail purchases of gold had seen a sharp drop. Analysts believe with the lifting of restrictions progressively, demand will bounce back in the coming months.

To be sure, the demand for gold has hardly receded outside of lockdown effect. Last year, gold imports surged July onwards, indicating that the yellow metal was back in favour notwithstanding the effect of the pandemic on incomes and employment. Gold is considered an investment during a crisis given its high liquidity and value vis-à-vis other currencies. Notwithstanding the sharp fall in imports during April-June last year, gold imports showed 23% year-on-year growth in FY21. This shows that the demand for the precious metal has only increased.

International gold prices too have reflected this resilient demand. Prices have come under pressure off late partly due to the fall in demand from India and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The surge in riskier assets and a stronger dollar too weighed on sentiment. That said, gold has been on a steady rise ever since worries over inflation have gripped markets globally. Its role as a hedge against inflation may serve gold well even if demand dynamics do not improve.

While a comeback in gold imports have the potential to widen the trade deficit, a significant change is unlikely unless oil imports hold up.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.