Gold jewellery demand loses sheen

Covid-19 is increasingly turning unfavourable for gold jewellery demand . And, with gold prices staying high, Indian consumers’ fetish for the yellow metal is expected to stay lower.

According to a UBS Evidence Lab survey report dated 9 November, 53% of respondents bought less gold or jewellery in the past three months due to high prices and in view of the difficult times. UBS conducted the online survey involving 1,508 consumers aged 18-54 years across India. Around 55% said prices were too high and they will wait for prices to decline over the next 12 months.

In the September quarter, India’s gold jewellery demand was 48% lower year-on-year at just 52.8 tonnes, said the World Gold Council (WGC) quarterly demand trends report of 29 October. This is the third-lowest quarter for Indian jewellery demand in WGC’s data series. “The continued impact of the ongoing global pandemic at a time when gold prices reached a new record high had unsurprisingly negative implications for gold jewellery demand," it said.

Meanwhile, in India, gold prices are currently hovering at ₹52,404 per 10gm. In August, gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 per 10gm. With the continued global economic uncertainty, gold prices are expected to remain elevated, said analysts. Apart from the high prices, muted prospects of employment opportunities are also weighing on gold jewellery demand.

