Gold rush offers shine to selective lenders
Summary
Gold is shining bright, with price above ₹80,000 per 10 grams. Rising price of the yellow metal means higher value of collateral for gold lenders and a boost to their assets under management (AUM). In this scenario, Muthoot Finance Ltd is the best placed. It’s gold loan AUM surged 34% year-on-year and 8% sequentially in the December quarter (Q3FY25). Higher gold prices and new customer additions led by strategic transformation of Muthoot Money branches for gold loan disbursement helped.