Gold rush offers shine to selective lenders

Meanwhile, post lifting of the ban IIFL Finance Ltd’s gold loan AUM rose sequentially by 39% but fell year-on-year to ₹15,044 crore in Q3FY25. But growth came at the expense of lower yields. IIFL aims to scale up its gold loan AUM to ₹22,000-23,000 crore by March. It is also feeling the heat of exposure to the troubled MFI segment and pain in MSMEs lending has led to higher credit cost. Going ahead, IIFL expects the share of gold loans to improve to nearly 33% from 21%. IIFL is also looking to reduce the share of MFI and unsecured loans. As such, pressure on near-term earnings can stay. IIFL’s shares have dropped 4.84% so far in FY25.