Gold loan companies may take time to shine
Intense competition, gold AUM slowdown, and rising cost of funds playing spoilsport
Gold loan companies continue to struggle. Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd hit a new 52-week low on Monday. Shares of Muthoot and Manappuram have fallen in the range of 8-12% in 2023, after declining by 29% each in 2022. This is despite the fact that gold prices have been on the rise. Higher gold prices tend to boost gold loan growth.
