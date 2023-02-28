Gold loan companies may take time to shine

In the December quarter (Q3FY23), Muthoot Finance’s gold AUM fell by 0.6% on a sequential basis and Manappuram saw a second consecutive quarter of drop in gold AUM. Weak gold loan AUM is a concern and improvement is likely to be gradual. This is because companies choose to protect margins, at least for now. Overall, in Q3, net interest margin (NIM) of Muthoot rose sequentially, while Manappuram’s remained flattish. “Yields and growth cannot go hand-in-hand, in the near-term. Because companies may have to sacrifice on yields if they want growth or vice versa," said Akshay Ashok, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher. Companies’ management have hinted to maintain their yields at current levels (over gold AUM growth). For instance, Muthoot’s management has a conservative estimate on gold AUM growth of 4-5% in FY23 .

