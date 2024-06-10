Gold loan NBFCs shine, Muthoot more than Manappuram
Summary
- Benefitting from reduced competition and rising gold prices, Muthoot Finance and Manappuram have seen their stocks rise
- Muthoot saw an 18% increase in its gold loan AUM in FY24 and has maintained a strong guidance for FY25, while Manappuram expects improved performance following a 9% growth in FY24.
For listed gold loan providers Muthoot Finance Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd, high prices of the yellow metal and moderating competitive pressures have acted as catalysts. While Muthoot Finance has seen its stock rally 28% in the last three months, Manappuran has been slow, with a modest 4% increase.