Gold loan NBFCs shine, Muthoot more than Manappuram

Conversely, Manappuram’s NIM fell sequentially, hurt by the rise in cost of borrowing. Manappuram has a relatively higher share of non-gold loans in its portfolio and deterioration in asset quality is another concern. A particular pain point is that its subsidiary Asirvad MFI has continued to report asset quality deterioration and high credit costs. While exposure to non-gold segments has aided consolidated AUM growth of about 19% year-on-year in FY24, a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report has warned that rapid expansion in these areas could bring associated asset quality risks if not managed well.