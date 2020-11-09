Gold loan lenders glitter over yellow metal’s price surge, and borrowings

However, the future profitability of gold loan lenders hinges largely on their growth rates. The assets under management (AUM) for Manappuram Finance grew 29.6% in the September quarter for gold loans. But peer Muthoot Finance trumped that with 32% growth—its highest quarterly growth rate in a decade. In essence, Indians are borrowing more by pledging their gold with lenders. Indeed, even banks have been pushing gold loans recently. The more than 30% rise in gold prices in India so far in 2020 is also fuelling this loan growth.