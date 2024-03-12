Gold loan NBFCs make hay while sun shines

“IIFL Finance had a 13% market share in FY23, up 420 basis points over four years, versus 38% for Muthoot and 12% for Manappuram," said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities. The gap was reduced further in the nine-month ended December (9MFY24). This is going by the solid 35% growth in IIFL’s gold loan book in 9MFY24 compared to 22% and 12% growth in the loan books of Muthoot and Manappuram, respectively, it added.