Gold loan outlook upbeat for Muthoot Finance but weak subsidiaries weigh

Despite these disappointments, analysts believe that the outlook is positive for the lender. “Gold prices rallied by 11% from March 2021 till May 2021 and moderated by 5% from the peak, yet are 9% above March 2021 levels. We believe that this rally should support Muthoot’s gold loan business; the benefit was not visible in 1Q due to the lockdown but may likely be reflected over the next few months," wrote those at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note. The management is confident of achieving 15% loan growth in FY22. With most restrictions being eased across states, collections are also likely to improve for the lender. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd analysts point out that the rise in gold prices have augured well for Muthoot Finance as loan-to-value ratios reduced and prevented the company from auctioning gold in borrower accounts showing pain.

