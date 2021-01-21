Gold loans boost Federal Bank’s Q3; stress seems under control

In a call with the media, the bank management said that it is seeing growth across categories and loan growth for the full year could reach 8-10%. Two highlights of Federal Bank’s operating performance were the sharp rise in gold loans and the drop in cost of funds. Low-cost current and savings account deposits grew 6% to form 34.48% of total deposits. Low interest outgo on deposits not only beefed up net interest margin but also its core interest income.