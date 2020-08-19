Gold makes Muthoot Finance shine in Q1 but investors want growth sustainability

Shares of gold-loan financier Muthoot Finance Ltd have surged 62% this year, riding piggyback on the stellar rise of gold against which they lend money. On Wednesday, the company gave enough reasons to investors to maintain their affection towards the stock.

The southern India-based gold loan lender reported a rise of 59% in stand-alone net profit in the June quarter, beating the Street’s estimates of about 53% growth. Growth in profit before tax too was a healthy 38%.

The profitability improvement is due to both a sustained business growth and better asset quality management. Despite more than half of the June quarter being under lockdown, the company managed to grow its loan book by 15% year-on-year. To be sure, the company saw its disbursements drop by ₹315 crore sequentially because of the lockdown. “We are on track to achieve 15% growth for FY21," said George Muthoot, managing director of the finance company. The company’s loans where repayments were due past 90 days marginally dropped to 2.56% of loan book from 3.2% a year ago.

This does not mean that Muthoot Finance has glorious days ahead. The surge in gold loans has been exacerbated by borrowings to meet emergencies during a pandemic. Therefore, growth rates could peter out in the coming quarters. Moreover, gold prices are subject to great volatility and while they tend to surge during a crisis, the fall too is quicker once the crisis shows signs of abating. Indeed, gold prices have already cooled off. A sharp fall in prices could mean the collateral level of loans may drop. But even here, the lender is largely safe, Muthoot said. The loan to value ratio of Muthoot Finance is roughly 54% which gives it enough safety from a fall in prices.

Even as gold financing shined, non-gold loans have suffered. This shows up in the performance of the group’s subsidiaries. Collection efficiencies of subsidiaries are yet to reach comfortable levels. The group’s microfinance, home finance arms saw their loan books shrink during the quarter.

The consolidated net profit of the group stood at ₹857.7 crore, a 52% rise helped by the flagship company’s performance. The group’s profit almost entirely came from Muthoot Finance while small subsidiaries formed a mere 2% of the profit. The home finance arm’s profits slumped 93% year-on-year while that of the microfinance unit dropped 37%.

Muthoot Finance’s shares have gained largely due to the appeal of gold during a crisis. For valuations to hold up from here on, the lender will have to show sustained growth.

