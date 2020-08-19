Gold makes Muthoot Finance shine in Q1 but investors want growth sustainability

This does not mean that Muthoot Finance has glorious days ahead. The surge in gold loans has been exacerbated by borrowings to meet emergencies during a pandemic. Therefore, growth rates could peter out in the coming quarters. Moreover, gold prices are subject to great volatility and while they tend to surge during a crisis, the fall too is quicker once the crisis shows signs of abating. Indeed, gold prices have already cooled off. A sharp fall in prices could mean the collateral level of loans may drop. But even here, the lender is largely safe, Muthoot said. The loan to value ratio of Muthoot Finance is roughly 54% which gives it enough safety from a fall in prices.