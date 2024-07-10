Gold has outshone equities in the first half. Does this rally have more legs?
Summary
- Gold's rally in the first half of calendar year 2024 highlights its potential as a safe haven despite rising rates. Can geopolitical tensions and a Fed pivot fuel further gains?
Gold has outshone equity markets in the first half of calendar year 2024, defying expectations and showcasing its resilience. Spot gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange surged 14%, outpacing the benchmark Nifty50 index. Globally, the yellow metal climbed nearly 13% during the period, reaching $2,380 per ounce. This rally persisted despite prolonged periods of high interest rates, underscoring gold's status as a safe-haven asset.