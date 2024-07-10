Gold has outshone equities in the first half. Does this rally have more legs?

While the timing of the Fed rate cut remains uncertain, optimism is growing that it might happen sooner rather than later. According to ING, last week’s poor economic data has bolstered the prospect of the Fed pivoting to monetary easing as early as September. “Swap traders are now pricing in a 75% chance of a rate cut in two months," it said in a report dated 8 July. ING is anticipating three rate cuts this year versus the two cuts currently priced by markets.