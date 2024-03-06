Gold's shining brighter than ever. But for how long?

This comes after a strong US dollar and central bank tightening kept gold prices in a consolidation mode lately. Gold is a non-interest-bearing asset, so at a time when borrowing costs are higher, its attractiveness as an investment lessens. But luckily for gold, in a liquidity-driven market and amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, risk-averse investors seem to be taking exposure in the safe-haven asset. Thus, protecting a steep downside in gold prices.