Goldiam International: An opportunity amid diamond market shifts
Summary
- While the growing competition from unorganised players remains a concern, Goldiam International's substantial scale acts as a shield, making it an appealing choice for large retailers
Prices of natural diamonds have declined significantly over several consecutive months this year. Rapaport's October report indicates a whopping 25% decrease in certain categories of diamonds (largely solitaires) compared to the same month in the previous year.
