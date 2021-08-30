Since the onset of the pandemic, gold has emerged as both the strength and a reflection of stress of Indian households. Distressed households have had to part with their gold assets, while those that are flush with savings have begun to top up their holdings.

The wealthy seems to have invested a record ₹16,048 crore into sovereign gold bonds during FY21. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that the central bank opened subscription for the bonds 12 times last year, and received a strong response every time. Of course, the price of physical gold also surged during the year, an outcome that was not surprising given the pandemic situation.

This streak may continue this year as well. As such, paper gold has already garnered more than ₹6,000 crore in subscriptions so far in FY22. RBI has opened yet another tranche this week to the public for subscription wherein it will issue gold bonds on behalf of the government.

View Full Image paper gold gets a medal

Analysts said the response will be strong. There are multiple reasons for expecting this.

First, the price of gold is on the rise again after a brief spell of weakness and the outlook is positive. Uncertainties, typical of capital markets, and the fear of a global liquidity glut coming to an end are giving investors enough reasons to look at gold. But above all, gold is winning in its most basic form—as a hedge against inflation. The outlook on inflation, both domestic and global, is that price pressures will only increase going forward irrespective of the geography. Ergo, Indians would want to hedge against inflation, especially when policymakers are preoccupied with propping up growth. The fact that household savings have increased ever since the pandemic began only burnishes gold’s case as an investment class.

That brings us to the factors that help paper gold to trump over its physical avatar. Sovereign gold bonds, introduced in 2015, have steadily gained acceptance among investors. But covid has been a clear turning point. Since Indians could not visit physical stores to buy gold, sovereign gold bonds and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were the next best alternative to park their savings.

Powered by digital payment routes, gold in its paper form has managed to attract retail investors in a big way. Compared to gold ETFs, gold bonds are preferred when it comes to taxation and the extra 2.5% interest paid on them. The icing on the cake is the sovereign guarantee on them. That said, the biggest drawback has been liquidity. Investors cannot exit for up to five years and selling the bonds in the secondary market is still cumbersome.

“Bonds are less liquid than the metal and even ETFs. But recent trends in secondary market are encouraging," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

The rising inflation trajectory and uncertainties linked to the pandemic may keep gold as a favourite investment asset. All that sovereign gold bonds need to do is improve liquidity

