Gold’s age-old role as inflation hedge helps its paper avatar win

First, the price of gold is on the rise again after a brief spell of weakness and the outlook is positive. Uncertainties, typical of capital markets, and the fear of a global liquidity glut coming to an end are giving investors enough reasons to look at gold. But above all, gold is winning in its most basic form—as a hedge against inflation. The outlook on inflation, both domestic and global, is that price pressures will only increase going forward irrespective of the geography. Ergo, Indians would want to hedge against inflation, especially when policymakers are preoccupied with propping up growth. The fact that household savings have increased ever since the pandemic began only burnishes gold’s case as an investment class.