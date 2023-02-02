Good days for Britannia investors
Investors have given a thumbs-up. Shares of the FMCG company hit a new 52-week high of ₹4,596 apiece on Thursday, closing up by nearly 5%.
Britannia Industries Ltd did quite well in the December quarter (Q3FY23) on the margin front for the second time in a row. The recovery has been striking. What’s more, investors have given a thumbs-up. Shares of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company hit a new 52-week high of ₹4,596 apiece on Thursday, closing up by nearly 5%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×