Good kharif prospects buoy Kaveri Seed Company's stock

"Cotton Ebitda/packet is likely to improve by ~Rs20 in FY21, as the government has scrapped the royalty payable to Monsanto. Management stated that production costs could also decrease marginally. Management indicated that most of this benefit would be kept within the company, which should help improve Ebitda margins," IIFL Securities Ltd said in a note. Ebitda is earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization.