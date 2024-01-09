Good view for hotel operators in 2024, too?
Summary
- Key indicators like stock performance of major hotel companies and upcoming events suggest a robust year ahead, albeit with a cautious outlook on pricing strategies and market risks
Over the past two years, the Indian hospitality industry has thrived on recovery trends, led by a surge in leisure demand in 2022 and a boom in corporate travel in 2023. This upswing resulted in impressive stock performance for hotel companies. For instance, in 2023, shares of The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL), Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, and Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed gains of 38%, 40%, and 100%, respectively.