Why India's goods exports might keep tumbling

Europe has emerged as one of the main destinations for India’s petroleum exports during this financial year. From April to September (H1FY23), exports to the continent stood at $8.7 billion, against $3.8 billion during H1FY22. As such, data for petroleum exports to Europe in October will be available only when the detailed trade data is published next month. Nonetheless, given the almost recessionary economic conditions that now prevail in Europe, India’s petroleum exports to the continent perhaps may have fallen in October. This could have played a big role in dragging down the overall petroleum exports to $4.8 billion in October from a peak of $10.7 billion in June. Of course, a fall in oil prices also must have had some impact.