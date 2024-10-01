Bad omens for India’s goods exports
SummaryIndia's export growth remains weak, with a trade deficit widening to a 10-month high. Despite potential boosts from domestic demand, exports may struggle amid global economic challenges and geopolitical issues.
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to an eight-month low of 56.5 in September from 57.5 in August. A reading of 50 separates expansion from contraction. With manufacturing growth softening throughout the September quarter, the average PMI reading slipped to its lowest since the December quarter, said the PMI survey report.