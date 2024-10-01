Bad omens for India’s goods exports

The problem of subdued exports is not unique to India. The New Export Orders index for the ASEAN pack remained in the contraction zone at 45.2 in September. In comparison, the reading for India, although lower than in August, was in the expansion zone at 52.9. But a prolonged weakness in goods exports could be an impediment to India’s growth story, which is considered to be better placed on the macro-economic front than many Asian peers.