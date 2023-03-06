Goods exports need healing touch1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:13 AM IST
Mumbai: After a blip in January, India’s services exports made a comeback, showed the latest S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey
Mumbai: After a blip in January, India’s services exports made a comeback, showed the latest S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey. In February, the New Export Orders Index for the services sector rose to 50.7 from 49.6 in January. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×