Goods exports need healing touch

In this backdrop, a key monitorable is China’s reopening. “When China was in a lockdown, expectations were that exports would pick up, but we were not able to capitalize on that in a meaningful way, barring in some categories," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. Sabnavis is of the view that with China’s reopening, it would try to flood the global market with cheaper goods, given its competitive advantage, to make up for the lost opportunity and whatever little demand there is, will be grabbed by them.

