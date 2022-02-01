Google deal may not lift Airtel stock much

As such, the Google deal is not expected to significantly move the needle for Airtel on its earnings as yet. Simply put, an equity stake of 1.28% is minuscule for Google to become a meaningful strategic partner. Further, the lack of a detailed strategic plan and exclusivity in the partnership has kept some analysts from tweaking their earnings estimates. For instance, analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd say that they will await more information and also execution before incorporating the potential benefits of this deal in their estimates. “While the press release cites ambitious goals of accelerating growth of India’s digital ecosystem, it does not mention specific plans. Historically, telecom operators have played almost a negligible role in handset penetration since consumers typically purchase telecom services and handsets separately," said Edelweiss’ analysts in a report on 28 January.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}