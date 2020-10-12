Government’s pre-festival gift may not boost consumption significantly

To be sure, there will be an incremental boost to demand, but the actual impact on demand relative to the size of the economy is expected to be small. “Increase in consumer expenditure will depend upon how many employees avail the scheme given that conditions are being imposed," said economists from Care Ratings in a report on 12 October. The ratings agency adds, “Spending preferences due to the pandemic situation could limit the overall consumer spending. If the tendency was to save more during the pandemic, the thrift motive would continue to dominate in some sections."