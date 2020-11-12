Government’s third stimulus shot could backfire on banks

Under this new credit scheme, banks would be able to lend stressed companies from 26 sectors identified by the KV Kamath committee earlier this year. The conditions are that such companies should not have repayments overdue beyond 30 days as of February end. Companies in these sectors would be allowed to get up to 20% of their loan outstanding as of February as fresh credit fully guaranteed by the government. Lenders can extend these loans without collateral and with credit risk fully borne by the government. What’s more is that these companies can get a one-year moratorium on the repayment of the principal.