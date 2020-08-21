Govt’s liquidity measures to aid Power Grid, NTPC recover dues, but risks linger

Shares of Power Grid Corp of India Ltd and NTPC Ltd extended gains on Friday, rising 2-4% in early trade. The companies impressed the Street with their strong operating performance for the June quarter. With Friday's gains, the shares are up 7-17% this week.

Adjusted for the one-time rebate to the power distribution companies (discoms), profits grew in the range of 18-20% in the June quarter. Importantly the post results management commentary brought greater clarity on receivables.

Receivables from discoms spiked after covid-19 outbreak, tightening liquidity at the companies. Dues outstanding for more than 45 days tripled from March to June at Power Grid. Similarly NTPC saw a sizeable rise in receivables from discoms.

But the trend reversed in July with states availing central government’s liquidity support under the Aatmanirbhar scheme. Outstanding dues dropped 16% in July from end June at Power Grid. Receivables at NTPC declined by about 11%.

The government’s latest decision to allow Power Finance Corp. Ltd (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd (REC) to extend loans to discoms above their working capital limit of 25% of last year’s revenues will help Power Grid and NTPC recover pending dues faster.

“We believe the receivable days for these utilities have already peaked, barring any second wave of large-scale lockdowns in the country. Our expectation is driven by improved collections in July, post the removal of lockdowns, largely assisted by payment settlements from discoms under the central government's Atmanirbhar scheme," Fitch Ratings said in a note.

Companies indicated as much in their post June quarter results interactions with analysts. Power Grid expects its receivables days to reach 55 days in 3-4 quarters from 86 days last quarter, points out JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. Similarly NTPC is indicating a notable reduction in dues from discoms in coming months.

The improvement in receivables, thereby the cash flows, will help these companies raise dividends and consider share buybacks.

Note that both the companies are past their peak capital expenditure and valuations are undemanding. While Power Grid is only slightly higher than its book value, NTPC is trading at a discount to its current fiscal’s estimated book value.

The low valuations reflect company specific issues-timely capacity additions, earnings accretion at NTPC and slowing project additions at Power Grid.

Even so, a sustainable improvement in demand and collections at discoms is important. Discoms can relapse on payments if the recent recovery is not maintained. “Although there has been an improvement in electricity consumption and generation, the sustainability of the same would be contingent on the easing of the restrictions and resumption of economic activity," CARE Ratings said in a recent note.

