Budget 2021: Govt thinks bold on privatisation, but sets lower asset sale target

MUMBAI: In fiscal 2022, the government aims to complete disinvestment in a slew of public assets including Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Air India Ltd, and Concor Ltd, the finance minister while presenting Union Budget for the upcoming financial year. Further, the initial public offering of national insurer LIC of India is also likely to hit the primary market next fiscal. Also, the Niti Aayog will be preparing a list of new public assets which can be divested, the finance minister added.

There will be sales of investment trusts (InvITs) as well, with roads and transmission assets as the underlying. Importantly, the finance minister said that only minimal central public sector enterprises will be retained in sectors, and that the others will be privatised.

The vision for privatisation, in short, is bold. But the target for FY22 has been set at Rs1.75 trillion compared to Rs2.1 trillion targeted for FY21. Of course, as the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in its eating. "The market may not trust the disinvestment targets till a few successes are visible," analysts at Credit Suisse had said in a pre-budget note, while pegging the disinvestment target for FY22 at the same levels of budgeted estimates of FY21.

Impacted by the Covid pandemic, financial year 2021 was a dud for divestments, with receipts of only around Rs20,000-30,000 crore. The big disinvestments and privatisations planned for FY21 are now expected in FY22.

"Covid-19 led disruption derailed disinvestment plans in FY21; buoyant capital markets could help accelerate the process in FY22," economists at HSBC had said in a pre-budget note. However, they had pegged the disinvestment target at Rs1.2 trillion.

Shares of BPCL Ltd and Concor Ltd rose more than 2% on the NSE on Monday following the announcement.

Some other analysts have pointed out a couple of factors which have resulted in the government's poor divestment track record. These include, subdued performance of public sector units at time when the benchmark indices are at a record high and erratic sale conditions by the government. Such moves sour potential buyers’ interest in an asset and creates mistrust, analysts added.

