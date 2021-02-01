Budget 2021: Govt thinks bold on privatisation, but sets lower asset sale target

The vision for privatisation, in short, is bold. But the target for FY22 has been set at Rs1.75 trillion compared to Rs2.1 trillion targeted for FY21. Of course, as the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in its eating. "The market may not trust the disinvestment targets till a few successes are visible," analysts at Credit Suisse had said in a pre-budget note, while pegging the disinvestment target for FY22 at the same levels of budgeted estimates of FY21.

