As a short-term strategy to utilise capacity and keep manufacturing units running, Somany Ceramics Ltd would look at export orders. In a post earnings conference call, its management said, export demand is strong as lot of countries are looking away from China and there is pent up demand post opening of certain markets. Exports demand is healthy from the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia. That said, the primary focus of the company will be domestic market where it earns premium realizations, the management added.