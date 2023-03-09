It has been a rough ride for Grasim Industries Ltd’s viscose staple fibre (VSF) business. A slowdown in demand and rise in input costs have dented the segment’s performance for the nine-month ended December. Ebitda margin of the VSF business for FY23 is expected to dip year-on-year.

At its recent analysts’ meet, the company pointed out that performance of the segment has improved sequentially in the March quarter. The reopening of the Chinese economy has boosted demand. Further, VSF demand is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 8-10% in coming years. Note that Grasim’s domestic market share in VSF is at about 90%.

A Jefferies India report said Grasim discussed its (dominant) positioning in key VSF and chemicals segment; and calibrated expansion outlook in various segments. Grasim’s chemicals business has been on a strong footing. “This segment has been generating annual free cash flow of ₹600-700 crore for the last few years. Return on capital employed has been in the range of 19-22% for the last five years," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Grasim expects a capex of about ₹1,500 crore for chemicals in FY23.

Grasim’s standalone business, which excludes cement and financial services, consists of two segments—Viscose (fibre and yarn) and chemicals.. These segments together contribute 90% of standalone revenue.

The company is investing in new segments—paints and B2B e-commerce. Over the next few years, Grasim has earmarked capex of ₹10,000 crore and ₹2,000 crore for paints and B2B e-commerce respectively.

In paints, Grasim remains on track for commercial launch in Q4FY24, said the company. However, further details were not disclosed. “The meeting stopped short of giving any new meaningful details on the paint business," said Jefferies. In B2B e-commerce, it is on track for commercial launch in FY24.

To be sure, the cement business performance does have a bearing on the stock. After all, Grasim has a large exposure to cement through subsidiary UltraTech Cement. Further, “The company’s execution in paints business and B2B platform business would be key monitorable for medium-term stock price performance," said a report by Antique Stock Broking. “We maintain our FY23–25E Ebitda and retain our target price of ₹1,950 based on 8x FY25E EV/Ebitda on standalone business (ex–paints/ B2B platform) assuming unchanged 40% Holdco discount on various holdings," the report added.