Grasim capex spending, new product launches well on track1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:53 PM IST
A slowdown in demand and rise in input costs have dented the segment’s performance for the nine-month ended December.
It has been a rough ride for Grasim Industries Ltd’s viscose staple fibre (VSF) business. A slowdown in demand and rise in input costs have dented the segment’s performance for the nine-month ended December. Ebitda margin of the VSF business for FY23 is expected to dip year-on-year.
