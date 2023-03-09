Grasim capex spending, new product launches well on track

A Jefferies India report said Grasim discussed its (dominant) positioning in key VSF and chemicals segment; and calibrated expansion outlook in various segments. Grasim’s chemicals business has been on a strong footing. “This segment has been generating annual free cash flow of ₹600-700 crore for the last few years. Return on capital employed has been in the range of 19-22% for the last five years," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Grasim expects a capex of about ₹1,500 crore for chemicals in FY23.

