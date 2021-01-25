Grasim valuations get a fresh coat of paint, while paint stocks lose some sheen

Grasim has said it will invest a massive ₹5000 crore in the next three years and is eyeing second position in the sector in terms of market share. The management told analysts that it plans to enter the decorative paints business, which is a ₹40000 crore industry in India. The industry has posted an 11% compounded annual growth rate from FY14-19, it said, and expects an internal rate of return of more than 20%. Earlier the JSW group had forayed into the paints sector, giving the impression that the sector is getting crowded and that return ratios will be on the decline.

