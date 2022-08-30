Grasim's core business is strong, but success in paints key for shares

The report further adds that despite recent expansion of VSF capacity by around 36%, it is already operating at above 90% utilisation. "In chemicals, caustic soda capacity is on track to rise to >1.5mtpa in FY24 (1.15mtpa in FY22) while chlorine consumption in VAPs is rising consistently (32% in Q1FY23 versus 28% YoY)," it said. Mtpa is short for million tonnes per annum.