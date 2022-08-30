Grasim's core business is strong, but success in paints key for shares

Grasim's core business is strong, but success in paints key for shares1 min read . 12:59 PM IST
- Grasim targets to become the number two paints company over a period of time and aims to leverage its white cement distribution network.
Grasim Industries Ltd is venturing into the paints business and has committed to invest Rs10,000 crore for this purpose. The company targets to become the number two paints company over a period of time and aims to leverage its white cement distribution network.
Analysts have cautioned that paints business is highly competitive and past experience shows that gaining market share from each other has been a herculean task even for existing companies. In this backdrop, scaling up can be a challenge for Grasim.
According to domestic brokerage house Edelweiss Securities Ltd, Grasim’s core business of VSF and chemicals is on a strong footing. "Its balance sheet remains strong (Rs96 crore net cash in Q1FY23) and is expected to stay firm going ahead as well despite capex," Edelweiss said in a report on 29 August.
The report further adds that despite recent expansion of VSF capacity by around 36%, it is already operating at above 90% utilisation. "In chemicals, caustic soda capacity is on track to rise to >1.5mtpa in FY24 (1.15mtpa in FY22) while chlorine consumption in VAPs is rising consistently (32% in Q1FY23 versus 28% YoY)," it said. Mtpa is short for million tonnes per annum.
That said, investors in this stock would be closely monitoring its foray into new segments. "While we appreciate Grasim’s endeavour of pursuing growth, success of these new capital-intensive and highly competitive businesses is key to driving the stock’s further direction," added the Edelweiss report.
In this calendar year so far, the stock of Grasim Industries has gained around 1.5%. This is marginally better than sector index Nifty500's 0.5% negative returns.
Meanwhile, the company also has exposure to the cement business through its subsidiary UltraTech Cement Ltd. With the entry of the Adani Group, analysts caution that competition is likely to heat up in that sector as well.
The Adani Group's aggressive growth plans could hamper the industry's already weak pricing power. Note that input cost inflation has kept cement stocks on weak footing in the recent quarters. Even though prices of petroleum coke and coal are easing, a meaningful improvement in the sector's operating margin is likely only post Q3FY23.