Grasim’s paints blitz raises risks in the sector

Nevertheless, Grasim’s increased thrust is a sentiment dampener for existing companies. The threat from new competitors is higher than in the past, as the new entrants are domestic companies, said analysts at Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd in a report on 24 May. These domestic companies have an understanding of the Indian commodity industry, strong balance sheets, and a drive to grow to be among the top companies, said the report. Plastic pipes maker Astral Ltd and JK Cement Ltd are also making an entry into the sector.

