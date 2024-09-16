Gravita India on solid ground amid regulatory tailwinds | Stock Market News

Markets
Gravita India on solid ground amid regulatory tailwinds
Summary
- Gravita India Ltd's shares hit a 52-week high of ₹2,660 due to new GST regulations and stricter environmental compliance. These changes are expected to formalize the recycling market, benefitting organized players like Gravita, which anticipates over 25% volume growth for FY25.
Gravita India Ltd, a metals and plastic recycling company, is in a sweet spot following two favourable developments that propelled its shares to a new 52-week high of ₹2,660 apiece on Monday.
