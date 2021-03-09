Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s shares have risen by a third since end-October, thanks to a rebound in its business across geographies. While the firm’s Q3 results were impressive, as far as growth in the specialty products business in the US goes, recent channel checks by brokers suggests the momentum continues.

Nomura Research’s recent note on prescription and sales trends suggests Sun Pharma’s ex-Taro sales were up $30 million sequentially on a trailing three-month basis. This was driven by gains in ulcerative colitis treatment, Lialda generics, specialty products Ilumya, Absorica (both being dermatology products) and Cequa, an ophthalmology specialty product, said the brokerage.

The company had already seen specialty revenue grow well in Q3, with Ilumya, Cequa and Odomzo sales at pre-covid levels. In fact, global sales of psoriasis treatment drug Ilumya in the first nine months of this fiscal year has crossed FY20 sales.

Competition for Absorica was set to increase with Teva’s launch of its product. Nevertheless, with the same delayed, Sun Pharma is getting the opportunity to shift its prescription share. Analysts at Nomura Research said: “Sun has thus far switched 23% of Absorica prescriptions to its new formulation, Absorica LD."

Even the Illumya product has not seen much impact of any increase in competitive intensity. Analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd said: “Strong market trends should support Ilumya pick-up; we do not see incremental hurdles on the expected rise in the competition".

Analysts are of the view that even though competition and costs for specialty drugs are inevitable, the market size is growing. Global specialty drug sales have continued to show an improving trend, and crossed pre-covid sales during Q3FY21.

“We expect US specialty sales to reach $625m in FY23E (37% of total US sales) from $340- 345m in FY20 (24% of US sales)" said analysts at HSBC, who are assuming Ilumya sales in the US to reach $225m by FY23 (from $80-85m in FY20), implying an annual sales growth of 23%.

While there is an improvement in the US business, growth in domestic market continues to rise. The company has a strong chronic portfolio, and is seeing growth rebound in the acute segment sales too.

Strong recovery across markets, good traction in specialty business and costs controls are behind the interest in the stock. Analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd have raised their FY21-23 earnings estimates by 3-14% while those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd raised estimates by 7-9% recently.

The resolution of USFDA-related issues pertaining to the Halol plant, however, continues to be watched out for by investors.

