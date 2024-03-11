Growth concerns: Analysing MGL's investor sentiment
Summary
- MGL had projected volume growth without anticipating any significant impact on margins in the near future.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd’s (MGL) shares plummeted 12% last week on volume growth concerns. The city gas distributor’s stock took a beating following minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri's comments. Puri stated that the benefits of gas sector reforms haven't fully reached consumers, despite strong profits by city gas distributors. The government may consider drastic measures to ensure that the consumer benefits, notwithstanding opposition from the industry, Puri added.