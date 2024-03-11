Growth concerns: Analysing MGL's investor sentiment

Mahanagar Gas Ltd’s (MGL) shares plummeted 12% last week on volume growth concerns. The city gas distributor’s stock took a beating following minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri's comments. Puri stated that the benefits of gas sector reforms haven't fully reached consumers, despite strong profits by city gas distributors. The government may consider drastic measures to ensure that the consumer benefits, notwithstanding opposition from the industry, Puri added.

A section of analysts argued that it is premature to conclude that the government will regulate either pricing or returns of city gas distributors. Instead, it probably reflects the government's commitment to increase gas volumes, and enhance penetration in India to over 15% by 2030, up from the current 6%.

MGL had projected volume growth without anticipating any significant impact on margins in the near future. However, it's understandable if investors are concerned about potential margin erosion, considering MGL's relatively higher margins.

For perspective, in the December quarter (Q3FY24), MGL’s Ebitda margin stood at ₹13.3 per standard cubic meter (scm). The company has recently cut compressed natural gas (CNG) prices by 3.5% to pass on lower spot LNG prices. This should normalize margin to some extent. CNG volumes formed nearly 72% of MGL’s overall sales volume in Q3.

Nuvama Institutional Equities analysts said: “After the price cut, CNG’s competitiveness on petrol/diesel rises to 50%/35% (from 48%/33%), which should boost volumes further." MGL reduces margins as volumes increase— evident during Q2FY24, wherein they reduced margins by 9%, which enhanced volumes by 8%, the brokerage added.

As such, any significant downside in earnings for MGL looks unlikely. Though, Motilal Oswal Financial Services is already building in an Ebitda margin of ₹12.5 per scm for both FY25 and FY26.

Despite the recent losses, MGL’s shares are up by about 10% so far in 2024. The stock trades at 11 times estimated FY25 earnings, indicating that there may be some more steam left. Potential expansion into geographical areas (GA) can act as a long-term growth driver for MGL.

“Penetration of 35–40% in GA I and II and 15–20% in GA III implies tremendous scope for growth over coming years," said Nuvama analysts. That said, slowdown in CNG conversions and aggressive electric vehicle adoption are some risks to MGL’s growth.