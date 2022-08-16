Why Divi’s Lab short-term outlook is cloudy

Additionally, the overall near-term earnings outlook is muted. “Divi’s two large custom synthesis projects, which are multi-year, will start delivering commercial quantities only after 1-2 years. Another major growth driver for the company is new generics expiring between 2023-2025, which are currently worth $20 billion. Sales from these new generics are still at least one year away as the patents have yet to expire," said analysts from Jefferies India in a report on 15 August. “Divi’s is also trying to scale up its sartan (used to treat high blood pressure) business, which we believe will require more time to make a major financial impact," the broking firm said.