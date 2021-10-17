Growth helps HDFC Bank, but stress remains a worry

India’s most valuable lender reported a net profit of ₹8,834 crore, a 17.5% year-on-year growth, for the September quarter. This was marginally higher than Street estimates. But more than the beat on profit, the bank’s business growth and the outlook on the same seem to have aided optimism over its valuations. In an earnings call with analysts, the management said loan growth across segments is expected to pick up further in the coming quarters. The management was particularly upbeat on the retail and rural segments. What’s more, loans to small businesses may more than double in FY23, the bank indicated.

