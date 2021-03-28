Shares of vehicle finance companies have had a strong run since January, partly helped by improvement in performance for the December quarter on key metrics such as collection efficiencies and disbursements.

Much of the optimism was driven by the outlook on earnings. Analysts are expecting revenues to improve significantly in FY22 mainly on the back of a strong performance by the rural sector. Lenders have reported a sharp recovery in loan disbursements for Q3 and analysts expect them to repeat the performance in Q4 as well.

Prabhudas Lilladher analysts said disbursements were back to 80% of levels seen before the pandemic and may further improve. “Our channel checks indicate that commercial vehicle (CV) finance business is expected to accelerate on the back of healthy demand conditions, anticipated improvement in supply chain and resilient balance sheets of financiers," they wrote in a note. Indeed, the pickup in commercial vehicle sales, as shown by latest SIAM data, bodes well for financiers.

View Full Image Hopes for growth

Another factor that will work for large lenders such as Shriram Transport Finance Corp. Ltd and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd is the high liquidity on their balance sheets.

Moreover, faster growth would mean that even asset quality metrics won’t look unpleasant. As such, improving collection efficiencies have meant that stress has reduced for lenders. That said, the pain inflicted by the pandemic on asset quality has turned out to be more for vehicle financiers compared to other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The restructured loan pile has been in double digits for Mahindra Finance and Shriram Transport Finance. Gross bad loans as a proportion of the loan book have also risen for Q3. Even stage-two assets that capture incipient stress have been higher for these lenders. Ergo, the outlook on asset quality is still not clear.

Moreover, the resurgence of infections in India has threatened mobility of people, goods and services. While large and strict lockdowns have been ruled out, regional lockdowns have been imposed by several states. Fleet operators are most vulnerable to such lockdowns. Shares of Mahindra Finance and Shriram Transport Finance have risen 16% and 33%, respectively, year-to-date. Post these gains, they trade at 1.6 times and 1.5 times their respective estimated FY22 book value. “These stocks have been re-rated recently because December performance was better than expected in terms of collections and disbursements. The outlook is also positive but we need to see whether the second wave will disrupt collections again," said an analyst, requesting anonymity.

The recent rise in shares would indicate that the valuations capture most of the positive expectations. Since the proof of the pudding is in eating, FY22 metrics would determine further upside.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via