Investors are cheering CV financiers but asset quality needs watching

Much of the optimism was driven by the outlook on earnings. Analysts are expecting revenues to improve significantly in FY22 mainly on the back of a strong performance by the rural sector. Lenders have reported a sharp recovery in loan disbursements for Q3 and analysts expect them to repeat the performance in Q4 as well.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in