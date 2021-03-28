Investors are cheering CV financiers but asset quality needs watching

Investors are cheering CV financiers but asset quality needs watching2 min read . 28 Mar 2021
Lenders have reported a sharp recovery in loan disbursements for Q3 and analysts expect them to repeat the performance in Q4 as well
Shares of vehicle finance companies have had a strong run since January, partly helped by improvement in performance for the December quarter on key metrics such as collection efficiencies and disbursements.
Much of the optimism was driven by the outlook on earnings. Analysts are expecting revenues to improve significantly in FY22 mainly on the back of a strong performance by the rural sector. Lenders have reported a sharp recovery in loan disbursements for Q3 and analysts expect them to repeat the performance in Q4 as well.
