What's the key for stock re-rating of Aavas financiers?2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 12:45 AM IST
Concerns around moderation in loan growth and elevated operating expenses have weighed on the sentiments for the stock.
Concerns around moderation in loan growth and elevated operating expenses have weighed on the sentiments for the stock.
NEW DELHI : Shares of Aavas Financiers Ltd are just over 5% higher than their 52-week lows seen on the BSE. Concerns around moderation in loan growth and elevated operating expenses (opex) have weighed on the sentiments for the stock. In CY22 so far, the stock is down by 26%. Some analysts reckon that the valuations were pricey to begin with.