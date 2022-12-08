What's the key for stock re-rating of Aavas financiers?

Investors can take comfort on asset quality, which has been stable. A total of 57% of Aavas’ book is floating as of Q2 and this will get repriced with rising interest rates. So far in FY23, Aavas has increased its prime lending rates by 125 basis points. “Increasing competition has meant that the scarcity premium associated with affordable housing finance companies is now behind, leading to a sharp dip in valuations over the past one year. The Aavas stock now trades at a price-to-book of 4.2 times based on FY24 estimates and if the company can maintain strong AUM growth momentum at 25% and above, there stands a case for re-rating," said Daptardar.