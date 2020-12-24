Growth or inflation, RBI is looking towards the government for help

The central bank has highlighted that the multipliers involved in fiscal measures are high and, hence, the boost to growth is higher than monetary measures. “Using these multipliers and based on the fiscal stimulus measures announced so far, it is estimated that government expenditure will add 159 bps and 158 bps to growth in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively," the RBI report said. Recall that RBI expects a milder recession of -7.5% in FY21 than the earlier expected -9.8%.